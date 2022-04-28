ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who admitted to police he beat his 5-year-old daughter to death with a shoe was sentenced to life in prison Thursday. Brandon Reynolds first told police she had a heard condition, but later admitted to beating her for not doing her homework.

5-year-old Sara Dubois-Gilbeau was found unresponsive at an apartment near Gibson and Carlisle in April 2019. Reynolds pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death. As part of the plea deal, he will be sentenced to life behind bars and must serve a minimum of 30 years before becoming eligible for parole.