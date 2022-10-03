ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who admitted to killing a man on the Pajarito Mesa back in 2018 will spend the next 12 years behind bars. Jonathan Herrera helped beat 30-year-old Ivan Bocanegra to death, then ran over his body and tried to burn the evidence, including Bocanegra’s body.

The victim’s father spoke before sentencing, asking for justice. “It shouldn’t be possible for them to be on the street. They should be kept in for years so that they’re not on the streets. We put this all in your hands, your honor, so that you can bring justice,” said Bocanegra’s father.

Herrera apologized before his sentencing, saying he was friends with Bocanegra and made a terrible decision. Ultimately, the judge sentenced him to 15 years with three years-credit for time served. Herrera’s cousin, 15 years old at the time, also admitted to the killing. He served time and is already out.