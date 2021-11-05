Man who admitted to attempted rape sentenced to 3 years in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who admitted to trying to rape a woman on an Albuquerque jogging trail actually asked a judge to sentence him to the maximum. Sebastian Largo pleaded guilty to attempted rape for the attack near Tramway and Menaul a year ago. The woman fought him off.

However, then in March, Largo was charged with groping a teenage girl at a Smith’s then groping an EMT who took him to the hospital. The charges in those cases were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea for the trail attack.

On Friday, the prosecution read a statement from that victim who spoke about how the incident continues to haunt her. “I fought him off with all of the strength that I had and I got away. But now, I’m scared. I’m scared that it could happen again. At any time, at any place, by anyone. I’m scared that the outcome could be worse or that it could happen to my daughter,” the victim said.

The prosecutor said she hopes Largo will get sex offender rehabilitation in prison. When he gets out, he will have to register as a sex offender for life.