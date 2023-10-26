ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anthony Padilla went before a judge for sentencing on Thursday after accidentally shooting and killing his 13-year-old cousin. In March 2020, court documents say Padilla was carelessly handling a shotgun when he wracked a shell and accidentally shot his cousin. The boy was taken to the hospital where he died of his wounds.

Thursday, Padilla pled no contest to involuntary manslaughter and Judge Joseph Montano sentenced Padilla to one year in the Department of Corrections followed by a year of house arrest.