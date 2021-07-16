Man wearing Gucci face mask robs Moriarty bank

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a man they say robbed a bank wearing a Gucci face mask. Investigators say a man walked into a Wells Fargo in Moriarty Thursday afternoon and handed the teller a demand note before making off with the cash.

The FBI describes the suspect as a Hispanic male in his mid-30’s, approximately 5’6′ to 5’9′ tall, and weighing about 165 pounds. Officials say the suspect wore a long-sleeve blue shirt with a red La Mesa RV logo on the front, a baseball cap with a rainbow design on the front, and dark green pants. The suspect has tattoos on his neck and right forearm.

If you know who he is, call the FBI at 505-889-1300, Moriarty Police Department at 505-832-6060 or the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office at 505-544-4908.