Man wearing gray hoodie robs Santa Fe bank

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and the Santa Fe Police Department are looking for a man who robbed the Del Norte Credit Union on Guadalupe Street on Friday afternoon. The FBI says he was wearing a Black Under Armour baseball cap, gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a black bandana over his face.
Story continues below
- Weather: Colder weather to start the weekend
- New Mexico: Mother accused of throwing baby in dumpster calls 911 about alleged assault
- COVID-19: Santa Fe business stands ground on COVID vaccine requirement
- Business: Some CVS, Walgreens close for weekend due to staffing
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300.