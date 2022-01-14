Man wearing gray hoodie robs Santa Fe bank

Crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and the Santa Fe Police Department are looking for a man who robbed the Del Norte Credit Union on Guadalupe Street on Friday afternoon. The FBI says he was wearing a Black Under Armour baseball cap, gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a black bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300.

