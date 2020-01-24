Man wearing fake beard caught on video robbing Albuquerque bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wearing a big fake, white beard to obscure his face robbed an Albuquerque bank on Wednesday.

According to an FBI report, a man walked into the Bank of the West on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Wednesday afternoon wearing sunglasses, blue gloves, a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, and a fake white beard. He had a handgun and demanded money from two tellers, which he received.

The suspect was last seen leaving the bank on foot. He is described as a Hispanic male, between 30 and 40 years old, and around 5-foot-7-inches tall.

The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the robbery suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or Albuquerque Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online here.