Man wearing camouflage robs credit union near Coors and Montano

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men's basketball team returns to The Pit on Saturday, and so will head coach Richard Pitino after missing the last two games due to COVID-19 protocols. In the two games without Pitino, the Lobos went 0-2 but will now try to get things right against Boise State. With the Lobos losing multiple players in the frontcourt, winning has been a challenge in conference play as UNM has yet to win a Mountain West game.

"It's about staying confident, understanding what the circumstances are," said Pitino. "We are undermanned greatly. You know, nobody else in the league is dealing with this right now to go along with you don't have the program with the strength and stability to deal with those things." UNM now faces a Boise State team that is undefeated in league play and riding an eight-game win streak. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FS1.