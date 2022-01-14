Man wearing camouflage robs credit union near Coors and Montano

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for leads in a bank robbery in northwest Albuquerque on Friday. A man robbed the New Mexico Bank & Trust near Coors and Montano around 3:30 p.m. The FBI describes the suspect as white, approximately 5’11” tall, and in his mid-20s to early 30s. He was wearing a black mask, black baseball cap, green camouflage shirt and pants, black t-shirt, tan running shoes, and wire-frame eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP.

