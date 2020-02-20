Man wearing black-rimmed glasses, windbreaker robs Albuquerque bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are looking for a man who robbed a northwest Albuquerque bank on Wednesday.

(Courtesy of FBI)

The man wore black-rimmed glasses, a two-tone baseball cap, dark pants and a dark windbreaker when he robbed the bank. The suspect is also described as a white male in his 20s or 30s with a height of approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7.

The suspect entered the U.S. Bank, located on 8251 Golf Course Road NW, around 1:07 p.m. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who was last seen walking south on Golf Course Road NW.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Also, anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.