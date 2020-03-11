Man wanted in two cases back behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted in two separate cases for beating his girlfriend and causing a SWAT standoff, is back behind bars.

Detectives with Albuquerque Police Department‘s ‘East Side Impact Task Force’ tracked down William Hodges, also known as Devaugn, at an apartment complex on Tuesday.

KRQE News 13 covered Hodges once before in 2017 after he was accused of breaking into a woman’s home near Carlisle and Menaul, while she was home, then barricading himself inside for hours.

APD says he was also wanted for beating his girlfriend so badly, she suffered a brain bleed.

Related Coverage