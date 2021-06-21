Man wanted in connection to March shooting in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help tracking down a man connected to a shooting in northwest Albuquerque. The incident happened back on March 14, 2021, on the 4800 block of Petra Pointe Circle NW near Unser and Western Trail, where officers found someone with a gunshot wound.
Police are looking for a man who they say goes by the name “Negro”. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous photos/videos can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.