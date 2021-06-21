Man wanted in connection to March shooting in NW Albuquerque

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Individual that goes by the name “Negro” | Image courtesy APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help tracking down a man connected to a shooting in northwest Albuquerque. The incident happened back on March 14, 2021, on the 4800 block of Petra Pointe Circle NW near Unser and Western Trail, where officers found someone with a gunshot wound.

Police are looking for a man who they say goes by the name “Negro”. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous photos/videos can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES