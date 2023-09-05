ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who was wanted out of Mexico for his involvement in the ambush and massacre of nine Americans in Sonora, Mexico was arrested in Albuquerque on Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ivan Gustavo Hernandez-Cabral, 24, was arrested for illegal entry in New Mexico and is pending extradition to Mexico where he faces charges for his involvement in the ambush that took place on Nov. 4, 2019. A total of three women and six children were killed in the ambush. Several other members of the family were injured. The family had ties to an independent Mormon colony in Northwest Chihuahua known as LeBaron.

The United States Marshals Service Las Cruces Office developed information on Hernandez-Cabral’s location and contacted Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), which apprehended Hernandez-Cabral, the U.S. Marshals Service said. According to court documents, Hernandez-Cabral was picked up with seven other individuals for illegal entry on July 27 near the border in Columbus, New Mexico.

Hernandez-Cabral is awaiting his hearing on the illegal entry charge in Federal Court in Albuquerque. “This arrest represents our relentless and unwavering dedication, along with our partners, in tracking down and apprehending violent foreign fugitives,” said US Marshal for the District of New Mexico Sonya K. Chavez. “Don’t come to the State of New Mexico and attempt to hide, we will find you and ensure justice is served.”

Anyone with information on wanted fugitives is asked to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or the USMS Tips App.