SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man connected to burglaries in the Jemez area is behind bars, several months after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Nehemiah Hillhouse on September 30.

Hillhouse pled guilty to two different burglaries in the Jemez area in 2017 which he committed with his brother. He was supposed to turn himself in for violating his probation in February for failing to report but he never did. At the time, he was also accused of burglarizing the Jemez Springs Police Department in March 2021. “They basically took all the stuff that would be used for police or security. We were concerned because our uniforms were taken,” said Chief Felix Nunez, Jemez Springs Police Department.

When Sandoval County deputies searched the Hillhouse home, they found everything from a stolen duty belt from the department to a drill press that had been stolen from Los Alamos National Lab. However, that case was dismissed but those charges can be refiled. With Hillhouses’ latest arrest, and his probation revoked, he may serve as much as a year behind bars.