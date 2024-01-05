ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed US Bank at 8251 Golf Course NW, on Thursday.

The incident happened at approximately 11 a.m., a news release from the FBI stated. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male. He is approximately 5-foot 8-inches to 5-foot 9-inches tall, with a medium build and is approximately 20-30 years old.

The suspect wore a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, black gloves and a black mask with a black nylon covering and carried a black backpack.

Photo of a man who is wanted for robbing the US Bank at 8251 Golf Course NW, in Albuquerque on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at approximately 11 a.m. (Credit: FBI Albuquerque Division)

The FBI said he entered the bank with a black pistol and demanded cash from a teller, who handed over an undisclosed amount of money. The man left the bank and walked south on Golf Course. A gray SAAB is a vehicle of interest.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP.

Bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The use of a gun can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.