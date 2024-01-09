ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who was wanted for molesting a 6-year-old Espanola girl was arrested in Albuquerque, the New Mexico Corrections Department announced.

Gilbert Martinez, 52, failed to report to for probation and was unable to be contacted, according to a news release from the corrections department. Martinez is accused of molesting the girl in a family member’s home on several occasions in December and threatening her with a knife. The girl’s school officials alerted police, the release stated.

NMCD’s Security Threat Intelligence Unit (STIU) confirmed Martinez was inside of an apartment unit in Northeast Albuquerque on Sunday. A team of STIU and the United States Marshals Service responded. Officers broke down the apartment door and arrested Martinez without further incident or injury, the news release stated.

Martinez is facing new charges, including two counts of criminal sexual penetration, two counts of criminal sexual contact, and one count of child abuse. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.