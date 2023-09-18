ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a warrant out for the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting last week, and he’s also wanted for kidnapping.

According to the arrest warrant, around 4 p.m. Thursday, Richard Baca shot Christopher Telles inside a bathroom at CSL Plasma on 4th Street in northwest Albuquerque. While leaving, he allegedly pulled a gun on a mother and son and stole their car, a blue Hyundai.

That car was involved in a crash about an hour later.

Reports stated a witness saw the crash and tried to block Baca from leaving the scene but ended up being kidnapped and forced to drive Baca to Tingley Park.

If you know anything about Baca’s whereabouts or information about this case, contact law enforcement.