Man uses bow and arrow to threaten Walmart employees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man, agitated that his prescription wasn’t ready, reportedly pulled a bow and arrow on the employees of a Walmart in early February.

According to a criminal complaint, 29-year-old Joseph Vigil became angry and pushed over a computer monitor when his prescription for contacts wasn’t found at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Cutler.

Police say Vigil was asked to leave by the store’s manager but Vigil refused.

Instead, the complaint states, Vigil grabbed a bow and arrow he had with him and began telling employees they had, “five minutes,” then, “three minutes.” The employees didn’t know exactly what Vigil meant by this but told police he did it in a threatening manner.

After Vigil left the store, he proceeded down Cutler, going towards San Mateo on foot. According to the report, air support was able to keep an eye on Vigil as he darted in and out of traffic along San Mateo carrying the bow and arrow.

Police eventually caught up with Vigil just west of the Starbucks at San Mateo and Prospect.

Vigil was arrested for assault, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, and resisting and evading an officer. He has a bond arraignment set for March 18. Vigil has a criminal history that includes auto burglary.