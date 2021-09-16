Man to serve 20 years in prison for 2019 murder

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A 21-year-old Navajo man will serve a 20-year sentence in federal prison for a murder on the Navajo Nation. Troy Livingston pleaded guilty to beating his girlfriend to death with his hands, feet and a metal flashlight at a home in McKinley County.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice District of New Mexico, the Gallup Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated the case with assistance from the Navajo Nation Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorneys David P. Cowen and Frederick T. Mendenhall prosecuted the case.