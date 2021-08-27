Man to serve 10 years for injuring children in drive-by shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Crownpoint man was sentenced to a decade behind bars for injuring children during a drive-by shooting. Officials say 27-year-old Eli woody pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to firing a gun during a violent crime in Indian Country and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

According to a plea agreement and other court documents, Woody was the passenger in a vehicle that pulled up next to a home. Woody fired a shotgun from the vehicle into the home. Woody admitted he knew the home had people in it, including children. Two children were shot and suffered serious injuries.

Upon his release from prison, Woody will be subject to five years of supervised release.