ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the men accused in the murder of a teen in September 2019 is set to go to trial.

Matthew Wood and Everton McNab were arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Noah Tafoya at the Rio Vulcan Apartments along Ladera.

Investigators said the two went to buy a gun from Tafoya, but the deal went south and ended with all three, plus another person, being shot.

McNab pled no contest to second-degree murder in 2022 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.