NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man charged with attempted murder for shooting at police in southwest New Mexico will face a judge.

Police pulled over Ruben De La O in downtown Silver City in August 2021. After an officer ran his plate and saw he had no insurance, police alleged De La O opened fire. He reportedly fled at high speeds.

Silver City Police said he fired more shots at officers as they chased him with at least one officer returning fire from his window. Officers eventually arrested De La O.

He’s due in court Monday morning where more information might be revealed, like if his case will go to trial as scheduled next month.