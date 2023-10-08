ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Blake’s employee, who admitted to assaulting a homeless man during a plea hearing, will be sentenced soon.
According to a criminal complaint, back in May, Darrell Drake got into an argument with a homeless man at the Blake’s near Lomas and Louisiana.
The man threw a cup at Drake, and that is when officials said Drake stabbed the homeless man with a knife.
He pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and is facing up to two years behind bars. Drake is expected to be sentenced this week.