Man tied to murders of Albuquerque teens accused of tampering with evidence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is learning more about the charges against a man connected to the torture and murder of two Albuquerque teens.

Collin Romero, 14, and Ahmed Lateef, 15, were tortured and shot on Albuquerque’s West Mesa, then later buried near Rio Rancho last year. Investigators tied Stephen Goldman Sr. to the murders, saying he took the car that drove the teens to the West Mesa and burned it.

According to the state’s motion for pretrial detention, Goldman Sr. also cleaned and disposed of the murder weapons. He’s charged with tampering with evidence.

This month, Julio Almentero, 15, was arrested for the actual murders. Court documents have also linked Goldman’s son, along with Jimmie Atkins, 23, to the crime, but they have not been formally charged.