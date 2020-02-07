Man threatens people near UNM with a 6-foot stick

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested Wednesday for threatening patrons and damaging a car in the parking lot of a restaurant across from the University of New Mexico.

According to a criminal complaint, 49-year-old Salomon Gallegos was threatening patrons in the parking lot of the Big Chow restaurant at Yale and Central with a 6-foot wooden stick. Police say when a woman tried to intervene, Gallegos raised the stick above his head and threatened to hit her.

The complaint states Gallegos also allegedly struck the rear of a vehicle parked in the lot, scratching the paint. Gallegos dropped the stick and fled the area going south. The stick was picked up and brought into Big Chow until the police arrived.

Officers arrested Gallegos about a block away on the charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. He has a preliminary hearing set for February 20. Gallegos has a decades-long criminal history with charges including DWI, burglary and escaping from jail.

Gallegos is no stranger to the UNM campus area. About three years ago, KRQE News 13 reported his arrest when it was discovered Gallegos was among many homeless people secretly living in Northrop Hall.