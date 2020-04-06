Man, teen charged with attempted armed robbery in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A 17-year-old died and two other individuals are facing charges after an attempted armed robbery in Carlsbad last Wednesday.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office reports that on April 1, around 11:27 p.m., deputies responded to U.S. 285 at mile marker 24 in Carlsbad in response to an armed robbery. Deputies report seeing a black Honda Hatchback at the scene with several spent and unspent bullet casings on the pavement near the vehicle.

Deputies secured the scene and a male individual was detained for questioning. While still at the scene, deputies received a second call at a residence on the 1400 block of E. Wood in Carlsbad in response to a male with a gunshot wound.

Upon arriving at the location, deputies discovered a red 2019 Chevy Cruze in the driveway of the residence. The vehicle had several bullet holes.

Deputies report a 17-year-old Hispanic male with a gunshot wound was lying in the back seat of the vehicle and was not breathing. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and determined the teen was deceased.

Multiple search warrants were executed at different residences around the county that allowed for various firearms to be removed from the houses in addition to other evidence for the case. Deputies say 24-year-old Jorden A. Morales of Carlsbad was charged with attempted armed robbery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

ECSO reports a 16-year-old was also charged with attempted armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The teen has not been identified by authorities.

This investigation is ongoing.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources