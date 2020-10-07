Man takes police on hour-long high-speed chase through Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New dashcam video shows the moments an Albuquerque man with a warrant, led New Mexico State Police on an hour-long high-speed chase through the city.

The chase started near I-40 and Carlisle when an officer tried to pull Cory Gabrielle over for a broken tail light. When Gabrielle refused to stop, officers followed him through Albuquerque.

Gabrielle exited I-40 westbound on Coors and took officers through the South Valley. Officers threw a spike strip into the street at Atrisco Vista near Central.

However, that didn’t stop Gabrielle and he eventually was able to get back onto I-40 westbound. He then barreled into the median where officers crash into him. Just when officers think they have him trapped, Gabrielle takes off again.

Gabrielle continues driving westbound on I-40 until he passes Route 66 Casino. Then he starts heading back east.

Gabrielle’s shredded tires turn into a fireworks show, forcing him to pull over. Then, he and his passenger jump out of the truck and try to jump a barbed-wire fence. Gabrielle jumps the barbed wire fence and runs into an open field where police later catch up to him.

His passenger also didn’t get very far. Officers pull her off the fence and take her into custody.

State Police say Gabrielle fired shots at the officers through his rear window. Court records show he was also wanted in a car theft.

