Man takes plea in May crash, explosion at Roswell gas station

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man was charged with stealing a pick-up truck, then set off an explosion that injured one after crashing into a gas station in Roswell back in May. That man took a deal, pleading no contest, and was sentenced to probation.

“So for us, the main thing about this is that the case is through, we got a conviction out of it,” said Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington.

Victor Barron, 22, pleaded no contest last week to four separate counts in three different cases. Barron was given a suspended sentence and six years of probation. Sheriff Herrington says it finally will give the family of the injured gas station employee someone to legally go after for their expensive medical bills.

“Now we feel like the family members of the individual who was injured during the crash can pursue some civil action against this guy for doing what he did,” said Sheriff Herrington

On May 18, Barron led authorities on a pursuit through Roswell at high rates of speed and in oncoming lanes. He later crashed the Ford pickup into a gas pump causing it to explode. Barron ran on foot and led police on another chase before escaping. A few days later, Barron was arrested at McDonald’s after someone called police because he had burns to his face and hands. The sheriff said he feels any conviction is a good one.

“As the Sheriff’s Office, we did everything we could do during this investigation and we feel it was a successful conviction,” said Sheriff Herrington

Sheriff Herrington said just by Barron taking the plea from the State shows he has taken responsibility for his actions. “The main thing is that when the person comes forward and says I’ll take whatever the court gives, that at least shows some sense of guilt as well as remorse,” said Sheriff Herrington.

As part of the plea deal, Barron will have to take drug and alcohol counseling. Online court records shows he has a probation violation hearing in January for a crime committed in Albuquerque.

