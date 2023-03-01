ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of raping a teenager and trying to meet up with a 12-year-old girl has taken a plea deal. David Munoz has taken a plea deal and will spend 20 years in prison followed by another 19 years suspended.

David Munoz was accused of exchanging sexually explicit text messages and trying to meet up with a 12-year-old girl at the Coronado Center Mall. Munoz was stopped by the girl’s father and arrested.

Munoz was also accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenager and making sexually explicit videos with her. Munoz will also have to register as a sex offender as part of the plea deal.