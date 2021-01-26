Man takes plea deal for December 2019 DWI crash

Alvin Gonzales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man could spend more than a decade behind bars for a deadly DWI crash. Alvin Gonzales pleaded no contest Tuesday, to driving drunk and running a red light at 86th and Sage in December of 2019. He crashed into another car killing the driver Freddy Fehr. Under a plea agreement, he faces up to 12 years in prison.

According to police, in 2019 Gonzales was speeding south on 86th when he ran the red light and hit the driver. Witnesses also told police that night Gonzales smelled like alcohol. Gonzales was taken to the hospital that day where police told him he was going to be arrested for DWI. Gonzales told officers he wanted his attorney before answering any additional questions. However, he did admit to having a couple of drinks earlier in the night.

