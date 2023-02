ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of fleeing Border Patrol and causing a deadly crash has taken a plea deal. Officials say 21-year-old Elton Jeremiah Gastelum picked up illegal immigrants in September 2021.

When Gastelum drove up to a checkpoint on State Highway 11 near Deming, he allegedly fled. During a chase, Gastelum lost control of his vehicle and it flipped. Two of the immigrants died in the crash.

Gastelum faces 10 to 13 years in prison as part of his plea deal.