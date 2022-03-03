ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man police say organized a mob of thieves to storm an Albuquerque store and steal from them is now behind bars despite a daring attempt to escape. Twenty-nine-year-old Isaiah Martinez was first spotted stealing two pairs of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut at Coronado Mall last fall.

Over the next few weeks, investigators say he returned sometimes with an accomplice. In all, Martinez is accused of stealing about $56,000 worth of high-end shades.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office says ALbuquerque Police caught up with him at Indian School and Lousiana. When officers tried to arrest him, he jumped out of a third-story window. He was then arrested.

The Attorney General says this was a part of the organized retail crime task force that includes several agencies. Martinez faces several charges including a third-degree felony.