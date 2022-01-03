Man suspected in series of armed robberies released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man police believe could be linked to about a dozen robberies is out of jail while he awaits trial. So far, Zechariah Crane is charged with three armed robberies around Albuquerque just after Thanksgiving at a Smith’s, a Target and a Walmart — making off with around $1,500.

Investigators believe Crane may be behind as many as ten more robberies but New Mexico court records show the 28-year-old does not have a criminal history. Judge Cindy Leos released him under certain conditions including that he stay away from stores he is accused of stealing from and takes part in an addiction treatment program.