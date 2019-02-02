Crime

Man suspected in rash of Sawmill District burglaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A local business owner says one man is behind several burglaries in his neighborhood. 

The owner of Golden Crown Panaderia in the Sawmill District near Old Town says the man has hit his baker twice. The most recent break-in happened over the weekend. 

Pratt Morales says the thief is getting bolder each time.

"The last time he was here, he was only here for about five minutes. This time, the cameras show he was here for over ten minutes, inside the bakery. But he was outside the building for over an hour," Morales said. 

Morales says he got away with a laptop computer and money that was left in a register. 

