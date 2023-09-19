ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man connected to a police shooting last month will remain locked up until trial. Pablo Abreu-Peña is facing numerous charges for the incident in August.

The State asked for pretrial detention based on his charges in multiple states, including several stolen vehicle crimes and a drug trafficking charge.

According to the criminal complaint, the Albuquerque Police Department caught Abreu-Peña spray painting the rims of a stolen vehicle, and while asking him about it, he ran off.

An officer said Abreu-Peña fired at him, and that he returned fire, hitting him multiple times.

The Defense disputed the facts of the case, saying they had witnesses that proved he never shot at the officer.

Ultimately, Judge Cindy Leos agreed with the State.