ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man they say was driving a stolen truck and t-boned another car in northeast Albuquerque. Just before midnight, police were sent to a crash on Constitution and Morris.

They say a van was trying to cross while driving eastbound on Ralph when a truck hit them. According to a criminal complaint, 19-year-old Elijah Madole tried to run away from the scene and officers had to chase him down.

Madole is charged with receiving a stolen car, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident.

He also had three misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.