ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While football fans around the country were watching BYU drive down the field in the New Mexico Bowl Saturday, a fan was sneaking on the SMU sideline to steal equipment. According to a criminal complaint filed by UNM police, 20-year-old Calvin Castillo snuck down onto the SMU sideline during the third quarter and stole an SMU helmet and two footballs valued at $770.

It happened right out of view of security cameras. Police caught up with Castillo shortly after and recovered the equipment. Police say he is not a student at UNM.