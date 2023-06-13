ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are searching for a one-armed man accused of robbing two massage parlors. According to an arrest warrant, 18-year-old Omarrion Price held up the Charming Chinese Massage on Menaul back on May 30.

A witness said he was missing his right arm, and he got away with $500. The warrant stated Price is suspected of an attempted robbery at the Happy Relax Massage on Juan Tabo.

Price was previously arrested for a Downtown shooting, and the victim recognized him from a photo array.