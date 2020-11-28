Man sought for questioning in Roswell homicide investigation

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police are looking for information about a homicide last week. Police say on Nov. 20, 43-year-old John Halfmann was found shot to death in a shed on the 700 block of East Fifth Street.

Investigators believe 36-year-old Manuel Villarreal may know something about it. He has not been named a suspect. Police say Villarreal is about 5-foot, 11-inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. 

If you know where Villarreal is, call Roswell police at 575-624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS.

