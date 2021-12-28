Man shot while confronting shoplifter at southwest Albuquerque store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a man trying to confront a shoplifter was shot. Now police are searching for the suspect. APD was called to Burlington Coat Factory at Central and Atrisco Tuesday afternoon. They say a woman was trying to steal from the store and was stopped by loss prevention but was able to escape.

She then got into a black Chrysler 300 with her boyfriend. They say the shopper saw what happened and confronted the pair. Police say the boyfriend got out and shot the man. The suspects then took off. APD says the man’s injuries are not life-threatenting.

