APD has identified Colin Hunter as the victim in a fatal shooting at Fifth St. and Bellrose Ave. on May 8

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man shot Tuesday morning on Fifth Street and Bellrose Ave. in Albuquerque has died. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, they identified Colin Hunter as the victim. Hunter died on Tuesday from his injuries.

Officials originally responded to the shooting at 5 a.m. where they found Hunter in critical condition. The name of the shooter has not been released.