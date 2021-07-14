Man shot, killed by San Juan Co. deputies had long criminal history

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man killed by San Juan County deputies over the weekend was no stranger to police. It started Sunday afternoon in Shiprock when the Navajo Police Department got reports of a man, Shawn Thomas, brandishing a gun at a gas station. They followed his car until he left the Navajo Nation, where San Juan County deputies picked up the chase.

After they stopped him with spike strips, the sheriff’s office says Thomas did something to prompt a deputy to open fire but they are not saying what exactly that was. Then the car rolled into a tree and caught fire. Thomas was killed.

The sheriff’s office says no officers or uninvolved citizens were injured. They say the deputy involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave. Court records show he had a long criminal history including a pending assault case for pointing a gun at a Farmington family last month.

The shooting is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office says anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 505-599-1068.