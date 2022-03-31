ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man shot by police while he was committing a carjacking got another break Thursday after committing another crime while on parole. As part of the plea deal, he will not receive additional jail time, even though he was caught in the act.

Lee Brandenburg first made headlines back in 2017 when he tried to carjack a woman at gunpoint outside a state building on San Antonio off I-25. When he pointed a pellet gun at the victim, officers shot him and the woman by mistake.

Brandenburg was found guilty of car theft and attempted robbery charges and spent a year and a half behind bars. But not long after being released on parole, an officer found him with meth, drug paraphernalia, and burglary tools.

At a hearing in 2020, Judge Stan Whitaker let him walk.

Judge Whitaker: “I can certainly say, Mr. Brandenburg, that we need to not have anymore.”

Brandenburg: “Yes, your honor.”

Judge Whitaker: “We need to keep you moving forward.”

Brandenburg: “Thank you so much, I definitely appreciate it. I won’t waste this opportunity. Thank you, sir.”

But he proved he couldn’t stay out of trouble. Last spring, he was arrested again for stealing items from a storage facility on Academy near San Mateo. The new charge and his failure to report to his probation and parole officer landed him more than 400 days added to his original sentence.

Thursday, he pleaded guilty to attempting to commit a felony to wit receiving stolen property. The charge carries a basic sentence of 18 months jail time – but as part of the plea, that was suspended.

“Defendant is to receive a suspended sentence with 18 months supervised probation and any restitution deemed appropriate by probation,” Judge Lucy Solomon said Thursday. “If you fail to comply with your conditions of release or probation, then you are facing the habitual offender time as well as the time for the underlying charge.”

Brandenburg’s lengthy criminal history also includes aggravated battery and assault, disorderly conduct, burglary, and more.