ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriel Garcia, the man shot by Albuquerque Police after they say he threw rocks at an officer, pleaded not guilty Friday. A judge ruled he will remain behind bars until trial.

In September, APD responded to a shot spotter alter near Candelaria and Carlisle. When officers arrived they found Garcia trying to break into a convenience store. Police say he took off running, then stopped to throw two large landscaping rocks at an officer. During that incident one officer fired at Garcia, hitting him in the shoulder.

Friday, the state asked a judge to keep Garcia behind bars until trial. They argued his criminal history proves he is a danger to the community. The judge agreed and ruled Garcia will be held until trial, he also must take part in an alcohol treatment program. Garcia pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, included aggravated assault on a peace officer.