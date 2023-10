ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A man suspected of a murder when he was shot by police two years ago is now charged with that murder. Albuquerque Police Department officers shot and wounded David Martinez in August 2021 after he ran from police and tried to carjack someone right in front of them.

At the time, he was suspected in the deadly shooting a month earlier of Adam Porras during a dispute at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex. Martinez is now charged with that murder.