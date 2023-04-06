HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted by police in Lovington was shot and killed in Hobbs last month. According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Anthony Quiroz was shot and killed on Mar. 24.

Hobbs police have linked 42-year-old Richard “Gramps” Leyva to Quiroz’s murder through witness testimony and surveillance video. Leyva now has a warrant out for his arrest. He is accused of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Leyva was recently released from federal prison and is on federal parole. Now, Leyva has a federal parole violation. Leyva has a long criminal history, but so does Quiroz. Quiroz had a warrant out for his arrest for two incidents in January.

According to Lovington police, he hit a patrol car with his car after an officer tried to stop him for violating his parole. The next day, Quiroz allegedly dragged an officer with his car during another arrest attempt.