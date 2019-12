ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man will serve 15 years in prison for a murder during an armed robbery.

Matthew Joe killed Jamie Dimas near Gibson and San Mateo. The robbery victim ran inside a restaurant to get away when Dimas started throwing rocks at Joe. That’s when Joe opened fire.

Joe is the same man who was accidentally released from the Metropolitan Detention Center last year because of a clerical error.