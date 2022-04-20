ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who stabbed and killed a woman in Albuquerque will spend one year behind bars, followed by a rehab program.

Trey Bausby pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for stabbing Jessica Benavidez to death in a parking lot off Hotel Circle in January 2021. Bausby originally faced a first degree murder charge, but pleaded to the lesser voluntary manslaughter charge after the district attorney’s office say they had problems finding witnesses.

The state asked for the maximum sentence, which is six years under the plea deal. The judge sentenced him to one year in prison. Bausby must also complete the men’s recovery program, a rehab program in Los Lunas once he’s released, followed by probation.