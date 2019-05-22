Man sentenced to life in prison for murder at campaign office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An Albuquerque man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a man at a mayoral candidate's campaign office.

A jury convicted Steve Kramer of first-degree murder after the 2017 shooting at the office of write-in candidate Stella Padilla.

Kramer was visiting someone with the campaign when a neighbor, Vincent Gutierrez, showed up to pick up furniture he'd been promised. Kramer shot Gutierrez, for what witnesses say was no apparent reason.

Wednesday, he was sentenced to life in prison.

Kramer was one of the original developers of the local alternative news outlet "Burque Media."