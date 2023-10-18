ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryl Clark, the man who committed multiple armed robberies around New Mexico, was sentenced to nine years behind bars Wednesday.

Clark, 30, took a plea deal in July. Clark admitted to robbing several Walmart and Target stores in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Los Lunas between August 2020 and April 2021. Clark appeared before Judge Courtney Weaks Wednesday morning, who sentenced him to nine years.