ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ryan Callahan, who pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact, was sentenced to ten years behind bars Monday.

In May, Callahan pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact with a minor under 13-years-of age. Under the plea deal other charges were dropped, including manufacturing child pornography. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Callahan was accused of taking photos of a child and uploading them to Google. Google alerted authorities and authorities seized multiple devices, they say there was also evidence of sexual abuse.

Judge Joseph Montano sentenced Callahan to ten years.